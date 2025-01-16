Chelsea set to launch bid for Yeremay Hernandez

Chelsea have set their sights on Spanish second-division talent Yeremay Hernandez, submitting an offer worth €10 million plus add-ons, according to Marca.

The Blues are also offering a player exchange to sweeten the deal, but Deportivo La Coruña remain firm in their stance.

Who Is Yeremay Hernandez?

The 22-year-old winger, a product of Las Palmas’ youth system, has grown into one of Spain’s brightest talents. After a stint at Real Madrid, Hernandez found his footing at Deportivo La Coruña, where he’s been a key figure since 2022.

This season, the Spanish youth international has made 18 appearances, delivering 8 goals and 3 assists, making him one of the standout performers in the Segunda División.

Chelsea’s Proposal

Chelsea’s offer includes bonuses based on performance and an option for Deportivo to sign a Chelsea player. However, the Spanish club values Hernandez at his €20 million release clause, a figure Chelsea are hesitant to meet.

Competition for Hernandez

While Villarreal and Real Sociedad have long admired Hernandez, his release clause poses a financial hurdle for them as well. With his contract running until 2030, Deportivo are in a strong position to dictate terms.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will meet the release clause or negotiate a compromise to secure this promising winger.