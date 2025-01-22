Manchester United make formal offer for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United have made a bold move in the January transfer window, submitting a €27 million bid for Lecce’s highly-rated left wing-back, Patrick Dorgu, according to Relevo.

The 20-year-old Danish defender has emerged as United’s primary target as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Lecce Holding Firm on Price

Despite United’s opening offer, Lecce are holding out for €40 million. With Napoli also showing interest, the Serie A side are reluctant to lower their valuation. Napoli’s willingness to allow Dorgu to remain at Lecce for the rest of the season adds a layer of competition, but United may have an edge in the transfer battle.

Dorgu’s Preference: Old Trafford

Dorgu is reportedly eager to join the Red Devils during this transfer window, giving United a significant advantage. However, they will likely need to improve their bid to secure his signature.

Malacia’s Exit Could Pave the Way

To accommodate Dorgu’s arrival, United are reportedly considering parting ways with Tyrell Malacia. Dorgu’s versatility, including his ability to operate as a right winger, adds further appeal to the deal.

The coming days could be decisive, as United weigh up their next move to land one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.