Juventus interested in Kieran Tierney?

Juventus have emerged as rumoured suitors for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

The 25-year-old joined the North Londoners in 2019, immediately becoming the club’s first-choice left-back under Unai Emery.

The Scotland international is contracted to the Gunners until 2026, but following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates, Tierney fallen down the pecking order this season, having featured in the first XI just four times in the Premier League.

Should Tierney opt to leave the Premier League leaders in search of regular game time, Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Serie A ginats Juventus could potentially offer him an escape route.

Tierney has scored five goals and registered 13 assists in 111 appearances for the Gunners over the last three-and-a-half years, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to sanction any permanent exits this month, while Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior have joined the club.