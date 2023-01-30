Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United have announced the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

According to Fabrizio Romano, The Magpies and The Toffees settled on a £40m fee, with a further £5m add-ons.

Speaking to NUTV, Gordon said: “Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

The England Under-21 international has endured an indifferent campaign, recording three goals from 16 Premier League matches during 2022-23.

However, Gordon played an influential role as the Merseyside outfit narrowly escaped relegation last season, and the winger leaves the club having scorer seven goals and registered eight assists from 78 appearances.