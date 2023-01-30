Chelsea sign Malo Gusto from Lyon

Chelsea have completed the signing of Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

The Blues had initially wanted Gusto to move to West London in January, but he will remain with the Ligue 1 outfit for the rest of the season.

The France Under-21 international has made 15 starts this season, providing six assists from 54 appearances in total.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Premier League giants have agreed to pay €30m fee plus add-ons.

Gusto becomes Chelsea’s seven signing of this month following the arrival of Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana.