Juventus plot loan move for Barca wonderkid Vitor Roque

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Barcelona teenager Vitor Roque, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Mundo Deportivo.

The Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their attack and have identified the 19-year-old winger, who has struggled to secure a spot in Barcelona’s first team since his January arrival from Athletico Paranaense.

Despite Barcelona outbidding rivals like Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs for the Brazilian, who has only managed 353 minutes across 16 appearances, netting two goals. His limited game time and comments from Xavi Hernandez have fuelled speculation about his future at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are aiming to recoup around €45 million, might consider offloading Roque, attracting interest from clubs across Europe. Juventus, facing uncertainties with Arkadiusz Milik and potential bids for Dusan Vlahovic, see Roque as a valuable addition.

Juventus’s pursuit of Roque, however, won’t be straightforward. Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested. The coming weeks will reveal whether the Old Lady can secure the South American talent amid stiff competition.