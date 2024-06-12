West Ham United make approach for Jorgen Strand Larsen

West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Celta Vigo’s 24-year-old Norwegian striker, Jorgen Strand Larsen. According to Victor Lopez on Radio Galega’s Ao Contraataque, as quoted by Moi Celeste, the Hammers have made an enquiry about bringing the forward to the Premier League this summer.

Strand Larsen, who joined Celta Vigo from FC Groningen in September 2022, has had a mixed spell in La Liga. The Halden native, who honed his skills in Sarpsborg 08 FF’s youth academy, saw his market value rise significantly during his time in the Netherlands. His 2023/24 season with Celta was a bit underwhelming, netting 13 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

Despite his uneven performance, Strand Larsen remains a hot prospect. West Ham’s interest is driven by their need to rejuvenate their striking options. With Danny Ings struggling to make an impact and Michail Antonio nearing the end of his career, the Hammers are keen to inject fresh blood into their attack.

The search for a new striker has led West Ham to consider several candidates, including Rwan Seco, but Strand Larsen stands out as a promising option. His youth and potential make him a desirable addition to the East London club, which is looking to bolster its squad ahead of the new season.

Securing Strand Larsen’s services won’t be straightforward. Convincing Celta Vigo to part with their Norwegian talent will require negotiation and possibly a substantial offer. However, West Ham’s proactive approach in making an enquiry suggests they are serious about adding him to their ranks.

As the summer transfer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see if West Ham can finalise a deal for Strand Larsen, potentially reshaping their attacking lineup for the upcoming season.