Arsenal keen on Mikayil Faye

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign Barcelona’s teenage defender Mikayil Faye, as Mikel Arteta eyes a youthful addition to his backline.

The 19-year-old is valued at £17 million and is seen as a versatile option capable of playing both centrally and as a full-back.

Arteta’s pursuit of Faye aligns with his strategy to bolster the defence with a young, adaptable player rather than a seasoned veteran. Faye’s left-footed ability makes him an appealing prospect, especially given the current links to left-sided defensive options.

Faye faces stiff competition for a first-team spot with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Alejandro Balde ahead of him. With Pau Cubarsi also emerging, Barcelona might consider a sale if the right offer comes along.

Arsenal’s interest is indicative of a broader plan to strengthen their defensive ranks, with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande also on their radar.

The potential departures of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, and Jakub Kiwior could further necessitate the arrival of a versatile defender like Faye.