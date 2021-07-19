Leeds United in talks over Farid Boulaya signing

July 19, 2021 Algeria, Leeds United, Ligue 1, Metz, Premier League 0

Leeds United are in talks over a possible deal for Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya.

The 28-year-old attacker has made 107 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit over the last three years, contributing 14 goals and 18 assists in the process.

The Algerian is expected to move on during this summer’s transfer window.

According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the Whites are in talks over a potential €4.5m deal for the Metz midfielder, who has just 12 months left on his current deal.

The report goes on to claim that clubs from Spain and Italy have also expressed their interest in the Algeria international.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2011-2021 Football Extras