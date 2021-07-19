Leeds United in talks over Farid Boulaya signing











Leeds United are in talks over a possible deal for Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya.

The 28-year-old attacker has made 107 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit over the last three years, contributing 14 goals and 18 assists in the process.

The Algerian is expected to move on during this summer’s transfer window.

According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the Whites are in talks over a potential €4.5m deal for the Metz midfielder, who has just 12 months left on his current deal.

Ça commence à devenir très sérieux pour @farid_boulaya !! Leeds revient à la charge.

2 très bons clubs en Italie & en Espagne viennent de faire part de leur intérêt pr le milieu offensif du #FCMetz & international algérien !! Le joueur pourrait partir pr 4,5M€. #LUFC — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) July 18, 2021

The report goes on to claim that clubs from Spain and Italy have also expressed their interest in the Algeria international.