Leicester City: Luke Thomas signs new contract

August 25, 2020 Leicester City, Premier League 0

Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas has put pen to a paper on a new long-term contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old Academy graduate broke into the East Midlands outfit at the end of last season to help the club secure a place in the Europa League.

The defender made his debut in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United and also featured against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The duration of Thomas’ contract has not been disclosed yet but he follows the footsteps of James Maddison in signing a new deal this week, with Nampalys Mendy also signing a new two-year deal with the club.

