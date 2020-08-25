Leicester City: Luke Thomas signs new contract

Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas has put pen to a paper on a new long-term contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old Academy graduate broke into the East Midlands outfit at the end of last season to help the club secure a place in the Europa League.

The defender made his debut in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United and also featured against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester City Academy graduate Luke Thomas has signed a new long-term contract with the Football Club! 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 25, 2020

The duration of Thomas’ contract has not been disclosed yet but he follows the footsteps of James Maddison in signing a new deal this week, with Nampalys Mendy also signing a new two-year deal with the club.