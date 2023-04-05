Liverpool considering summer move for Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul with a view to making a move in the summer.

Fichajes reports that the Reds are interested in strengthening their midfield by signing the Argentina international in this summer transfer window.

The speculation surrounding De Paul’s future at the Spanish capital has gathered pace. He failed to meet expectations and continuing to deliver inconsistent performances.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has identified the issue but didn’t find a proper resolution, resulting in him keeping the 28-year-old World Cup winner on the bench more often.

De Paul struggles to receive regular game time in Madrid. Simeone even considered selling him last summer, but chose to keep him to try and rectify the problems.

During the next transfer window, Atletico may opt to sell the midfielder, with several top clubs expressing interest. Among these interested clubs are Liverpool, who are keen on the Argentine to reinforce their central midfield options.

Liverpool are also interested in De Paul’s Atletico teammate, Marcos Llorente, as an alternative option. Their primary target for the central midfield role is Jude Bellingham, but financial complications may hinder the transfer. If they fail in their pursuit of the Dortmund star, they will explore other alternatives.

Atletico Madrid may demand €40 million for De Paul, which seems like a fair price given his experience and character. Other teams may also show interest in the South American if Atletico signals their willingness to sell him.