Manchester United scouting Houssem Aouar

Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Aouar from Lyon this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to make several new signings during the summer transfer window, with one of their potential targets being a creative midfielder.

The Frenchman was previously on Arsenal’s radar in both 2020 and 2021, and now it is rumoured that Man United are interested in securing his services.

Aouar’s contract at the Groupama Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is expected to wait until the summer to choose his next club.

Initially, Eintracht Frankfurt was the frontrunner to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, but they are no longer in contention due to their recent poor form in the Bundesliga.

Aouar is determined to play for a Champions League team next season, and the Mancunian giants may need to qualify for the competition to sign him.

Currently, United are in fifth place in the Premier League, but they are only separated from fourth-placed Tottenham by goal difference and have two games in hand.