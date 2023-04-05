Liverpool weighing up move for Jesper Lindstrom

The Premier League leaders Arsenal reportedly face fresh competition from Liverpool for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker Jesper Lindstrom.

The 23-year-old has won the Europa League in his debut season with Die Adler last year. He has continued to improve his skills in Germany this season. The midfielder has scored nine goals and registered four assists in 31 games for Frankfurt in all competitions. He has scored seven goals in 22 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Lindstrom usually plays as a number 10, but he has also played on both wings, which makes him a versatile player who would be appealing to Premier League coaches. Although Lindstrom is currently under contract with the club for three more years, they would likely consider a significant offer for him in the upcoming transfer window, especially since he helped them win the Europa League.

Arsenal are interested in Lindstrom. However, journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Liverpool are also interested in signing him, which means that the Gunners may face competition in their pursuit of the playmaker.

Frankfurt are open to selling Lindstrom this summer and would ideally hope to get €50m for him. However, the club has reportedly accepted that a fee between €35m and €40m is more realistic.

Lindstrom began his career at Brondby and moved to Frankfurt for €7m in 2021. He has since scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 70 appearances for the club. His performance earned him a call-up to Denmark’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, where he started two games.

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new creative midfielder as Roberto Firmino prepares to leave at the end of his contract this summer. Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount has also been linked to Anfield, but signing Lindstrom may be a more affordable option.