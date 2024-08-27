Liverpool eye Castello Lukeba as transfer target

Liverpool search for a new centre-back has taken a fresh turn, with the club making an official enquiry about RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba. The 21-year-old French defender, who joined Leipzig just last year as a replacement for Josko Gvardiol, has quickly become a key figure in their defence. However, with Liverpool’s interest now public, there are questions about whether Lukeba might be tempted to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

Lukeba’s potential move to Liverpool is intriguing, especially considering the Reds’ recent history of successful transfers from RB Leipzig, including Ibrahima Konaté, Naby Keïta, and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, Liverpool will need to meet Leipzig’s asking price of £60 million to secure Lukeba’s signature, a significant sum that reflects his rising stock.

While Liverpool have focused primarily on reinforcing their midfield during this transfer window, with defensive midfielders being a priority, their need for a new centre-back has become apparent. Virgil van Dijk remains the cornerstone of Liverpool’s defence, but at 32, the club is clearly planning for the future. Lukeba, with his potential to grow and develop further, fits the profile of a long-term successor to van Dijk.

However, there are potential hurdles to this deal. Lukeba is at a crucial stage in his career, where regular playing time is essential for his development. At Liverpool, he would likely face stiff competition for a starting spot, which could be a deterrent for the young defender. Additionally, with other clubs reportedly interested in him, Lukeba and his representatives will have to carefully consider the next step in his career.

Liverpool are also keeping their options open, with other centre-backs like Gonçalo Inácio of Sporting CP and Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace on their radar. Inácio has been a standout performer in Portugal, while Guéhi’s Premier League experience makes him a strong candidate, although Newcastle United might swoop in for the Crystal Palace star before Liverpool can make their move.

The clock is ticking as the transfer deadline approaches, and Liverpool are keen to bolster their defensive ranks. Whether Castello Lukeba becomes the latest addition to their squad remains to be seen, but his arrival could signal a significant investment in the future of Liverpool’s defence.