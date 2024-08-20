Chelsea keeping eye on Badredine Bouanani

Chelsea’s pursuit of young talent seems unending, with the latest name on their radar is Badredine Bouanani, a 19-year-old forward from Nice.

Bouanani, who has already made five appearances for Algeria, impressed during a loan spell at Lorient and further showcased his abilities in Nice’s first team.

Bouanani’s journey began at Lille before moving to Nice in 2022. His potential has drawn comparisons to Eden Hazard, and it’s no surprise that Chelsea are keen on him.

Nice acquired Bouanani on a free transfer, and now, they could cash in on his talent with Chelsea reportedly prepared to offer £20 million for his services.

With Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly ready to inject another £65 million into the squad before the transfer window closes, Bouanani could be the next promising star to arrive at Stamford Bridge. The club’s scouting network has given Bouanani high praise, making him a priority target for Boehly as the transfer deadline looms.