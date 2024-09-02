Raheem Sterling’s wage reduction paves way for Arsenal deal

Arsenal’s shrewd business in the transfer market continues to turn heads, with the latest coup involving the acquisition of Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. According to reports from Football Insider, the Gunners have secured a deal that sees them paying less than half of Sterling’s substantial £350,000-a-week wages, with Chelsea covering the remainder. This move, while appearing as though Sterling has taken a pay cut, is in reality a financial masterstroke for the North Londoners.

The need for a new attacker arose after Arsenal allowed Eddie Nketiah to join Crystal Palace and Reiss Nelson to depart on deadline day. With options running thin, Arsenal turned their attention to Sterling, who had been relegated to Chelsea’s so-called ‘Bomb Squad’ under Enzo Maresca—a group of players sidelined from the first team.

Arsenal’s Director of Football, Edu Gaspar, acknowledged that Sterling wasn’t initially on their radar, but the opportunity to strengthen their attack with such a seasoned player was too good to pass up. The financials of the deal are particularly striking; not only did Arsenal avoid paying a loan fee, but they also managed to keep their wage expenditure in check, effectively paying Sterling what Nketiah was earning, or just a bit more.

This deal, if the reports are accurate, represents a significant win for Arsenal. They gain an experienced, Premier League-proven attacker without committing to a long-term financial burden. For Chelsea, however, this could backfire spectacularly if Sterling plays a crucial role in Arsenal’s title challenge, essentially helping their rivals while still on Chelsea’s payroll. It’s a move that highlights Arsenal’s growing acumen in the transfer market, and one that could have major implications in the race for the Premier League title.