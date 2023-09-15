Liverpool eye €60 million move for Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly considering a January move for 21-year-old defender Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been eyeing a left-footed centre-back, and Inacio fits the bill.

During the summer, the Reds focused on strengthening their midfield but lost experienced players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Recent signings like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have bolstered their squad, and midfielders Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have also joined. However, Klopp may have missed out on securing a new defender in time for the season.

Liverpool’s interest in Inacio has persisted, and it’s reported that they are ready to make a move in January. The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Sporting, with a release clause of £51.5 million, up from £33 million.

Liverpool appear to have budgeted £60 million for a new defender in the upcoming window, which could facilitate the acquisition of Inacio. He has the potential to strengthen Liverpool’s defence and potentially replace Virgil van Dijk in the long term.

Securing Inacio’s signature in January will be crucial, as other clubs are likely to be interested in the talented young defender. Liverpool may have found the left-footed centre-back they’ve been seeking, adding depth to their squad and addressing a notable gap in their defensive lineup.