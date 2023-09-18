Real Madrid set sights on Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid’s interest in Nuno Mendes continues to simmer, with Juni Calafat, the club’s scout, showing a keen admiration for the Portugal international.

Mendes began his youth career at FC Despertar before making a name for himself at Sporting CP, eventually found his way to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Real Madrid disappointed. However, Los Blancos remain interested in his services.

The full-back has been a regular presence at PSG, contributing with two goals and nine assists in his 69 appearances for the French outfit. His recent hamstring injury has sidelined him temporarily, but Real Madrid’s need for a left-back has not waned.

Ferland Mendy’s uncertain future at the Bernabeu has led to speculation about a €30 million price tag for his potential departure. This has prompted Madrid to explore alternatives, including players like Alphonso Davies and Ian Maatsen.

Mendes stands out as a viable option, but the club must tread carefully, as their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe has already strained relations with PSG.

While securing Mbappe’s services remains a priority, the intrigue lies in whether the La Liga giants will approach PSG for Mendes. Juni Calafat’s admiration for the young talent could influence the club’s summer transfer plans.