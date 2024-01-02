Liverpool interested in Michael Olise

Liverpool are closely monitoring the promising 22-year-old Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, who has caught the eye with five goals and one assist in nine appearances this season.

The Frenchman, previously a target for Chelsea, decided to stay at Selhurst Park by signing a new contract during the summer transfer window.

Despite this, Liverpool have now joined the race, dispatching scouts to observe Olise’s performance in a recent clash against Brentford. The Reds are particularly interested due to uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield, prompting them to explore potential long-term replacements.

Chelsea, who activated Olise’s release clause in the summer, remain in contention for his signature. The West Londoners have reportedly agreed to personal terms with the talented attacker, adding a competitive element to the upcoming transfer window.

Crystal Palace are likely to demand a premium for Olise, given his impressive displays and the security of a long-term contract. The battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for his services adds an intriguing dimension to the transfer market, with both clubs aiming to bolster their attacking options.