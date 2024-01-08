West Ham United step up interest in Steven Bergwijn

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with Ajax over a potential deal for Steven Bergwijn.

The 26-year-old attacker, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, has found success with Ajax, scoring 24 goals and providing 9 assists in 65 games since joining in 2022.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is keen on strengthening the team’s attacking options, considering Bergwijn as a direct replacement for players like Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

The negotiations with Ajax involve both loan and permanent transfer options, indicating West Ham’s determination to secure the services of the talented winger.

The Dutchman having faced challenges during his time at Spurs, may see this as an opportunity to prove himself in the English football scene.

While the Hammers have been linked to other targets like Serhou Guirassy and Boulaye Dia, the focus on Bergwijn suggests Moyes is also keen on reinforcing the left-wing position.

The pursuit of attacking options reflects the club’s ambition to strengthen various areas of the squad, with defence and attack being key priorities. As the transfer window progresses, West Ham’s strategy will likely become clearer as they aim to build a competitive squad for upcoming challenges.