Barcelona eyeing move to sign Radu Dragusin

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly made a €30 million offer to secure the services of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Genoa, becoming a key player in their defence this season, contributing with one goal and one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions.

The Romanian international’s decision to move to Genoa on a permanent deal has attracted interest from top clubs, with Spurs said to be in pole position to sign him. However, the Catalan giants are now entering the race with a substantial bid, hoping to persuade Dragusin to join the La Liga champions.

The report suggest that the €30 million offer from Barca might be enough to secure Dragusin’s signature, but Tottenham Hotspur remain a strong contender. Recent indications suggest that the Romanian has a preference for a move to England, giving Spurs an advantage in the pursuit.

The outcome may hinge on Tottenham’s willingness to match or surpass Barcelona’s bid, and with manager Ange Postecoglou keen on bolstering his defensive options, Dragusin could be a viable target for the North London club. As the January transfer window unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona’s bid will sway the talented defender or if Dragusin will make a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.