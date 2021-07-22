Liverpool lead race to sign Houssem Aouar











Liverpool have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Groupama Stadium in the current market, and a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest.

According to Le10Sport, a move to the Merseyside remains the ‘greatest probability’ for the attacker, who could be available for a fee somewhere in the region of £22m.

The Frenchman has less than two years left to run on his contract, and the Ligue 1 outfit are thought to be under pressure to raise funds.

Aouar scored 32 goals and registered 31 assists in 170 appearances for Les Gones in all competitions.