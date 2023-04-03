Liverpool lining up move for Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes.

The Reds are interested in signing the France international for next season.

The 20-year-old has played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s recent UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs under Carlo Ancelotti.

Camavinga has a long-term contract with Los Blancos and is considered an indispensable player by the La Liga champions. While Liverpool looks to rebuild their midfield ahead of the next season, they face the challenge of convincing Madrid to let go of their prized asset.

The Merseyside outfit have struggled in the current season, as manager Jurgen Klopp is open to making several changes to his midfield, with Camavinga being identified as a valuable addition to their squad.

However, Liverpool understands that Madrid are unlikely to sell the young midfielder, who has expressed a desire to continue playing for the European champions, which means that Madrid have no concerns about losing him.