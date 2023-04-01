Chelsea considering move for Alejandro Balde

Chelsea have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing 19-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Balde from Barcelona.

According to SPORT, the Blues have expressed interest in the Spain international. However, Barcelona have no intention of entertaining offers from potential suitors for the 19-year-old.

The Catalan giants are currently focused on securing a contract renewal with the teenager.

Balde gained widespread recognition after joining Barca’s renowned La Masia academy. He has become Barcelona’s first-choice left-back this season, contributing six assists in 33 appearances. He has also earned a spot in the Spanish national team. As a result, many top clubs, including Chelsea, have taken notice of his progress.

The Spaniard remains a top target for Chelsea, who are expected to pursue him aggressively in the summer. However, the Catalan giants have stated that they will not entertain any offers for the young talent during the upcoming transfer window.

Recent reports suggest that discussions between Balde and Barcelona are progressing positively, indicating that he will remain with the La Liga giants.