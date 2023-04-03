Arsenal lining up move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a view to making a move in the summer.

According to Football Insider, The Gunners are interested in signing the England international, who could be available for a reduced price if Everton ends up being relegated at the end of the season.

The Toffees are currently in a precarious position in the Premier League and are one of several clubs moving in and out of the relegation zone. They are expected to remain in the bottom three until their match against Tottenham on Monday night. If Everton are relegated, they may be forced to sell off players to significantly reduce their wage bill. One such player who may leave the Goodison Park in that scenario is Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 26-year-old has been struggling with injuries, leading to a decrease in his goal-scoring numbers. As a result, some clubs have cooled their interest in him, but Newcastle United reportedly still retain their interest. Arsenal could also rekindle their interest in him under the right conditions.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has expressed his admiration for Calvert-Lewin’s qualities in the past, particularly his physicality and box presence.

Everton are unlikely to sell Calvert-Lewin on the cheap if they stay in the Premier League, and the North Londoners are unlikely to overpay for him.