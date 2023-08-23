Liverpool set sights on Samuel Inacio from Atalanta

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on young Italian talent Samuel Inacio from Atalanta.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder has been turning heads with his performances in Atalanta’s youth ranks.

While the Reds seek more experienced players to reinforce their squad, the interest in the teenager underscores their commitment to bolstering youth development.

Negotiations could be underway with Atalanta, as the Merseyside giants aim to secure Inacio’s talents before the transfer window closes.

Although it remains uncertain whether the Italian desires the move, discussions might be initiated by his father, possibly his agent.

Liverpool recently acquired Wataru Endo and remains on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with potential targets including Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips.