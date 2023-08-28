West Ham considering late move for Conor Gallagher

West Ham United are interested in an another bid to secure the signing of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, with manager David Moyes aiming to finalise the deal before the transfer window closes.

Football Insider reports that the Hammers are preparing to make another move for the 23-year-old midfielder, and while Chelsea have bolstered their midfield, they might be open to late offers as the summer transfer window comes to a close.

David Moyes has acquired valuable additions to strengthen the team. The Hammers currently hold the second spot in the Premier League standings, and their recent victory against Brighton solidified this position, regardless of other outcomes on Sunday.

Among the recent signings, James Ward-Prowse has seamlessly integrated into the team and is making consistent contributions. Moyes’ interest in Conor Gallagher predates the signings of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Initially, Chelsea rejected a £40 million offer from West Ham for Gallagher. While the Englishman initially appeared disinterested in a move to London Stadium, circumstances have evolved at Stamford Bridge.

The arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia might push Gallagher down the pecking order. Nevertheless, Gallagher might choose to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, especially if offers from other clubs, like Crystal Palace, have been made.

Should Chelsea decide to part ways with Gallagher, Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on the situation. Although Mauricio Pochettino was previously reluctant to bring Gallagher to Spurs, circumstances might change, considering Chelsea’s recent business-minded approach.

With two years left on Gallagher’s Chelsea contract, there’s no indication of a new deal. Considering Chelsea’s interest in trimming their squad, a substantial offer surpassing the previous £40 million bid could entice them to consider Gallagher’s departure.