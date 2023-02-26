Real Madrid weighing up move for Fabinho

Real Madrid have reportedly made an approach to sign Liverpool defensive-midfielder Fabinho ahead of next season.

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian for the upcoming season, as per Fichajes.

The Spanish champions have previously shown interest in the 29-year-old midfielder, and now they may have the opportunity to bring him to their team.

Fabinho joined the Reds from Monaco in the summer of 2018 and has been a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad ever since. He has appeared in more than 200 matches for the Merseyside outfit and has played a vital role in their accomplishments over the past few seasons.

However, the South American has failed to make an impact so far this season as the Premier League giants have encountered challenges, and a complete overhaul is necessary in the centre of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have expressed interest in acquiring Fabinho’s services. He was previously a part of their youth team and played a match for the senior side.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring Fabinho back to the Spanish capital, providing additional depth in the midfield. This would allow the manager to rotate Aurelien Tchouameni, who has struggled with injuries.