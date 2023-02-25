Newcastle United interested in Max Kilman

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman as manager Eddie Howe looks at several options to bolster his central defence.

Football Insider reports that the 25-year-old is a target for the Magpies as Eddie Howe searches for a new central defender in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kilman has consistently performed well for Wolves this season and has caught the attention of several top-six clubs.

Howe will continue to assess his squad and make necessary additions to ensure they are well-equipped to compete in multiple competitions. With Newcastle currently in a strong position to qualify for European championship next season, the manager will want to strengthen the squad for the challenges ahead, including a potential Champions League campaign.

The Magpies are currently in fifth place in the league, just one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand. As they compete with Spurs for a European position, the two clubs could also be in competition for Kilman’s signature.

Kilman is currently being considered by both Tottenham and Newcastle for a potential transfer. The North Londoners are keen on the central defender as they aim to strengthen their defence, regardless of whether Antonio Conte remains as manager or not.

Newcastle United have now also expressed interest in the defender, who still has two years left on his contract at Molineux.