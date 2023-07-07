Man United eye €50m Bid for Andre Onana as Goalkeeper Search Continues

Manchester United has reportedly launched their third bid, worth €50 million, to secure the services of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are determined to find a new number one goalkeeper, with the Cameroonian emerging as their top summer target.

Despite previous failed bids of €40 million and €45 million, the 20-time English champions remains optimistic about their chances of signing the talented shot-stopper.

Inter are expected to reject the latest offer, but negotiations are reportedly progressing positively, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The potential acquisition of Onana could mark the end of David de Gea’s 12-year stay at Old Trafford, as the Spaniard goalkeeper’s contract expired last month.

De Gea is unlikely to accept a backup role behind Onana, further fueling speculation about his future.

Manchester United’s pursuit of the 27-year-old stopper continues to unfold, leaving fans eager for a resolution to their goalkeeper conundrum.