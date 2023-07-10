Newcastle United holding concrete talks to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of his teammate Tino Livramento.

The Magpies’ interest in Livramento came as a surprise, but they could still pursue a move for Walker-Peters.

With Newcastle set to compete in the Champions League next season, bolstering the squad with quality players is crucial. The demanding schedule that comes with European football necessitates a larger squad.

The Magpies have already secured the services of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and are closing in on Harvey Barnes. Manager Eddie Howe also aims to strengthen the defensive options and is targeting Livramento.

However, negotiations have hit hurdles, including Southampton’s valuation and Chelsea’s buy-back option. Due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, Newcastle United may turn their attention to Walker-Peters, who brings experience, technical ability, and versatility.

The 26-year-old England international would provide cover and competition for Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, and potentially deputise for Almiron on the right wing.