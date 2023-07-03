Manchester City Eye Surprise Transfer Move for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City are reportedly planning a swoop for Barcelona attacker Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Dutchman was previously a target for Manchester United, but a move failed to materialise despite an agreed transfer fee. However, the Premier League champions are now considering an approach to secure the services of the talented midfielder.

According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola’s side has turned their attention to de Jong after ending their pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice, who attracted a massive bid from Arsenal. Although de Jong won’t come cheap, with Barca expected to demand around £90m, Manchester City seems undeterred by the price tag.

Last summer, de Jong made it clear that he had no intention of leaving Camp Nou for any other club. It remains to be seen whether his stance has changed and whether he will consider a transfer this time around.

With Manchester City in need of reinforcements in midfield, the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong could be an intriguing story to follow in the coming weeks. As the transfer saga unfolds, football fans will eagerly await updates on whether the Netherlands international will be wearing the sky blue jersey next season.