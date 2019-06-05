Man United on verge of signing Daniel James

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Swansea City winger Daniel James after a ‘breakthrough’ in negotiations.

The Red Devils are believed to have targeted James as part of their policy to recruit affordable players with potential.

Talks between the two sides stalled last month, but The Evening Standard suggests that discussions between the two clubs have now resumed.

The 20-time English champions are said to be nearing a breakthrough for the 21-year-old midfielder.

It is reported that United are close to reaching an agreement with The Swans that could see them pay double their original £10m offer.

The Wales international has scored 11 goals last season for Swansea City.