Man United ready to table offer for Nicolo Barella

Manchester United’s interest in Nicolo Barella could signal a major midfield overhaul at Old Trafford. Reports suggest that the Red Devils are preparing a hefty €75 million bid for the 27-year-old Italian, alongside offering a lucrative €10 million-a-year contract.

Barella, a key figure for Inter Milan and Italy, has long been on Man United’s radar, especially given Frenkie de Jong’s unavailability.

Barella’s impact at Inter is undeniable, with nearly 250 appearances, contributing 23 goals and 52 assists. His tenacity and technical ability have helped Inter clinch multiple titles, including Serie A and UEFA Euro 2020 with Italy.

While Nerazzurri might hesitate to part with one of their midfield stars, Manchester United’s serious offer could turn heads. A potential midfield trio of Barella, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte would offer United a dynamic mix of creativity, aggression, and tactical discipline, pushing them closer to their ambition of becoming title contenders once again.