Liverpool interested in signing Christian Pulisic

Liverpool’s interest in Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah is heating up ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward, who revived his career at AC Milan following a challenging stint at Chelsea, has emerged as a key target for the Reds. With Salah’s contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool are keen to secure a quality wide attacker, and Pulisic’s resurgence in Serie A makes him an appealing option.

Pulisic has impressed at AC Milan, contributing six goal in six games during the 2024/25 season. His form has caught the attention of several top European clubs, but Liverpool’s longstanding admiration, especially from Jurgen Klopp, who coached him at Borussia Dortmund, makes a potential reunion plausible.

Alongside Pulisic, other targets like Nico Williams and Leroy Sane are also being considered by the Merseysiders. Whether the club launch a formal bid remains to be seen, but Pulisic’s experience in the Premier League and his proven abilities in Italy make him a strong candidate to fill Salah’s shoes.