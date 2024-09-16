Chelsea eye January move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen

Chelsea could be set to reignite their pursuit of Victor Osimhen when the January transfer window opens. The Nigerian striker, who has been on Chelsea’s radar, initially looked out of reach due to Napoli’s high demands. Despite their failed attempt in the summer, reports suggest that the Blues are keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has a break clause in his deal that allows Napoli to recall him in the winter. This presents an opportunity for the West Londoners to swoop in and secure the 25-year-old’s services earlier than anticipated.

With almost 18 months left on his Napoli contract, Chelsea could benefit from a reduced price tag. Having struggled to find a top-class number nine, signing Osimhen would help solve their goal-scoring woes. After a stellar 2022/23 campaign, his potential move could bolster Chelsea’s attack significantly.