Manchester City: Luke Mbete pens new contract until 2027

Manchester City academy graduate Luke Mbete has put pen to a paper on a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions, extending his stay at the Etihad until June 2027.

The 18-year-old defender was an influential figure for the club’s Under-23s last season, helping the club keep eight clean sheets in 19 appearances.

June 24, 2022

The centre-back is highly regarded by the Sky Blues and has already racked up three senior appearances under Pep Guardiola.