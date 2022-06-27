West Ham United in talks over Arnaut Danjuma move

West Ham United are reportedly in discussions with Villarreal over a potential move to sign winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2021-22 campaign last season, contributing 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Danjuma’s performances have understandably attracted interest from other top European clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti, the Hammers are the latest club to join the race for his signature and David Moyes’s side have now opened talks with the Yellow Submarine to discuss the winger’s valuation.

El Villarreal necesita vender. Y el West Ham quiere comprar. Ente fijo y variables, la operación podría irse a los ~45M. No hay acuerdo a día de hoy. Siguen los contactos https://t.co/kPX4trkqSa — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 26, 2022

Juanmarti claims that Villarreal will need to sell Danjuma if they wish to sign Umar Sadiq from Almeria, who value the forward in excess of €25m.

The Spanish outfit would be willing to part ways with the Dutchman this summer if they receive an offer of €45m, with the Premier League outfit hoping they can strike a deal for the 25-year-old attacker.