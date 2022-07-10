Manchester United closing in on Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are ready to sign Christian Eriksen ahead of their pre-season tour to Australia next week, The Mirror reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder has already agreed terms over a three-year deal, and the Red Devils are currently working on formalities.

The Denmark international could join his new teammates for their Australian trip after a medical.

As part of the 2022 pre-season tour, the Mancunian giants are currently in Thailand where they are expected to face Liverpool in a friendly game on July 12 before travelling to Australia to face Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace respectively.

The Dane is likely to join the squad during this period. He will provide the club with much-needed creativity from the centre of the pitch.

As things stand, Eriksen could become Man United’s second summer signing after Tyrell Malacia.