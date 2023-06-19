Newcastle United eyeing £30m move for Marc Cucurella

Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move to sign Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for a significant sum of £62 million last summer, struggled to make a substantial impact at Stamford Bridge.

While the left-back managed to contribute two assists in his first month with the team, he failed to make any further goal contributions throughout the season.

According to reports, the Magpies are now looking to secure Cucurella’s services at a reduced price, as he could potentially be available for transfer.

Chelsea witnessed the emergence of Lewis Hall last season, who could serve as a backup to left-back Ben Chilwell in the coming season. Consequently, Cucurella might be surplus to requirements and could be looking for an exit.

The Magpies aim to acquire Cucurella’s services for a discounted fee of £30 million. It is worth noting that the Spain international was previously linked with a return to Barcelona during his time at Brighton, and the Catalan giants may also enter the race for his signature.