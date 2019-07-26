Manchester United eye Christian Eriksen swoop?

Manchester United have reportedly interested in a potential swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have asked to be kept informed of Eriksen’s situation at White Hart Lane.

United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in signing an attacking midfielder in this summer’s transfer window to add more flair to his squad.

The report states that the 20-time English champions have emerged as genuine contenders to sign the 27-year-old playmaker despite Eriksen having been previously linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The report goes on to claim that the Norwegian boss wants to “craft” to his team to blend with the “pace and energy” already present in the team.

Eriksen was part of the Lilywhites team that reached the Champions League final last season.

The Denmark international has scored 66 goals in 276 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.