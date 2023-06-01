Manchester United eyeing up move for Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have reportedly thrown their hat in the ring alongside Chelsea in the quest to secure the signature of Sporting Lisbon‘s talented midfielder Manuel Ugarte during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Eager to reinforce their midfield ranks, the Red Devils have been consistently linked with Mason Mount in recent days. However, A Bola suggests that they have now entered the race for Ugarte, who happens to be a highly coveted target for the Blues.

With the recent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, Chelsea’s hierarchy has been urged by the Argentine tactician to intensify their pursuit of Ugarte. However, Man United could potentially undermine their chances of landing the talented midfielder by presenting a more enticing proposal.

Unlike Chelsea, who currently find themselves unable to afford a substantial financial offer, the 20-time English champions are prepared to table a lucrative contract to entice Ugarte. The Blues have already expended a staggering £600 million in the past year, and therefore, they must first balance their financial books before they can contemplate presenting an attractive salary package.

Furthermore, Manchester United’s qualification for the prestigious UEFA Champions League provides an additional edge in their pursuit of the gifted midfielder. The prospect of competing among Europe’s elite clubs could prove to be an influential factor in convincing Ugarte to opt for a move to Old Trafford.