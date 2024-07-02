Manchester United Step Up Bid for Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, aiming to outbid AC Milan for the Bologna forward.

According to Caught Offside, United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on adding the 21-year-old to bolster the Red Devils’ attacking options alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee, who boasts a £34 million release clause, has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, but none have advanced their interest. This puts United in a strong position, especially as AC Milan faces financial constraints over agent fees and commissions.

The Dutch striker’s acquisition could provide United with the tactical flexibility ten Hag desires. However, financial prudence is paramount, given INEOS’s directive to generate funds through player sales before making high-profile signings.

United’s priority remains a central defender and a midfielder, but Zirkzee’s signing is a developing story to monitor. With Bologna resigned to losing their star, the Red Devils may have a golden opportunity to enhance their squad depth and attacking prowess this summer.