Tottenham Hotspur want Yan Couto

Tottenham Hotspur are setting their sights on Yan Couto as a potential new right-back this summer, according to TBR.

Manchester City, however, are demanding £40 million for the Brazilian following his impressive loan spell at Girona. Spurs are in the market for a new right-back to add depth and competition, especially with the expected departures of Djed Spence and Emerson Royal, the latter likely heading to AC Milan.

Couto’s versatility is a key attraction for the North Londoners. Though primarily a right-back, he has also excelled in a right-midfield role, making him an asset for Ange Postecoglou.

Despite never featuring in Pep Guardiola’s senior squad, Manchester City remain firm on their valuation. Negotiations might be challenging, given City’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival.

Tottenham Hotspur also have other options, with Monaco’s Vanderson being another target. With Pedro Porro established as the first choice, Spurs might prefer a less expensive alternative to allocate funds for other squad needs. As the transfer window progresses, Tottenham’s right-back pursuit could see more names in contention.