Real Madrid Plotting Move for Konstantinos Karetsas

Real Madrid are eyeing another promising talent, 16-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas from KRC Genk. According to Greek outlet Sport 24, the La Liga champions have stepped up their scouting of the Belgian youth international, who has already attracted interest from several top clubs.

Karetsas, known for his exceptional skill and vision, has rapidly risen through the ranks in Belgium, drawing comparisons to other prodigious talents like Arthur Vermeeren, Romeo Lavia, and Jorthy Mokio. He has played for both As VV and Anderlecht before settling back at Genk, where he recently debuted for the first team.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Karetsas fits their strategy of nurturing young talent to ensure a seamless generational transition. Though Karetsas might initially join the reserves, his potential to eventually break into the first team is evident. The Merengues’ interest, alongside their links to players like Leny Yoro and Franco Mastantuono, highlights their ongoing commitment to building a future-ready squad.

With several clubs circling, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will make a decisive move for Karetsas soon. If they do, the young Belgian could be the next star in their long line of successful youth acquisitions.