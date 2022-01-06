Marseille desperate to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac

Marseille are reportedly determined to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac during the January transfer window.

The Bosnian has been touted to leave the Emirates this month.

Galatasaray have been strongly linked with the left-back in recent months, but the Daily Mail claims that Les Olympiens have now joined the race.

The 28-year-old defender has less than six months left to run on his contract, and the north Londoners could be open to mutually terminating his deal.

The Ligue 1 outfit have had an impressive 2021-22 campaign. They are currently third in the league table.

Marseille are eyeing low-cost additions this month so that they can retain their Champions League spot.