Marseille eyeing summer move for Matteo Guendouzi











Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Marseille.

The 22-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Hertha Berlin, contributing two goals and three assists in 24 appearances for the German club.

With that said, the France international is due to return to north London ahead of next season, but it remains uncertain that the youngster has a future at the Emirates Stadium.

Hertha have decided against signing the playmaker on a permanent deal, but according to La Provence, there is a strong interest from Marseille.

The report adds that the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to move for the Frenchman in the upcoming market.

Guendouzi still has more than 12 months left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.