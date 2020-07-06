Napoli prepared to sell Kalidou Koulibaly

The Italian giants Napoli are willing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to a Premier League club this summer with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested, according to The Telegraph.

The speculation surrounding Koulibaly’s future continues to gather pace, with Partenopei set to miss out on the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils, the Citizens, the Blues, the Reds and Spurs have all been credited with an interest in the Senegal international, who is believed to be valued in the region of £90million.

The Serie A giants are prepared to make the 29-year-old defender available for transfer once they have agreed a move for Lille’s Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian, who has also been linked with a move to Premier League, is allegedly heading to Italy in a £70m deal.

Manchester United broke the transfer record for a centre-back when Harry Maguire joined the Old Trafford outfit last summer, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still believed to be interested in Koulibaly, who is considered as one of the best central defenders in world football.