Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2017 and has since gone to make 114 appearances in all competitions.

The Serbia international said in a statement: “I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club.

“I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is a great comradery amongst the group.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

Matic has made 16 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.