Newcastle in pole position for Marc Guehi signing

Newcastle United have set their sights on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Graeme Bailey on HITC. The Magpies are reportedly ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old, who is valued at £70 million. This move comes as Newcastle aims to bolster their defensive unit in pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

Newcastle, having already secured Lloyd Kelly, are eager to further strengthen their backline. However, the £70 million price tag might prompt them to negotiate for a more reasonable deal. Guehi’s Premier League experience and recent success with England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final make him an attractive prospect.

Liverpool, in need of a solid central defender following Joel Matip’s departure, see Guehi as a potential key addition. Partnering him with Ibrahima Konate could form a formidable defence, crucial for Liverpool’s ambitions to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Manchester United, too, are in the fray, having signed Leny Yoro but needing to replace Raphael Varane. Guehi would be a valuable asset for any of these top clubs, and his next destination remains a keenly watched narrative in this transfer window. Currently, Newcastle appears to be leading the charge for his signature.